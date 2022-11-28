KATI patron-in-chief, industrialist S.M. Muneer passes away in Karachi

Shaikh Muhammad Muneer, more commonly known as S.M. Muneer, the patron-in-chief of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Monday.

In a statement, Abdul Wahab, the KATI spokesperson, confirmed the development.

Muneer held the position of chairman at Din Textile Mills Limited (Unit of Din Group of Companies), and was listed as vice-chair at MCB Bank Ltd, according to information available on the Din Group website.

Muneer received the ‘Sitara-e-Isaar’ and the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ in 2006 and 2007, respectively, by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his public services for the cause of humanity.

He was awarded an Honorary PhD degree (doctorate of philosophy) in January, 2009 by the Sindh governor.

Following the news of his death, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi offered his condolences.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also offered his condolences.

Muneer was a former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), and member of the Board of Governors of IoBM and Greenwich University, Karachi.

Muneer was awarded the 'Life Time Achievement Award' by the President of Pakistan in 2012, and also the 'Life Time Achievement Award' the same year in the city of Markham (Canada).

Recently, he was awarded the 'Who’s who recognition of Achievement Award' in the field of Trade Politics by the National Council of Who’s Who Pakistan in Karachi on December 29, 2018.

Muneer's portfolio of positions included: