Nov 28, 2022
Business & Finance

KATI patron-in-chief, industrialist S.M. Muneer passes away in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 10:32pm
Shaikh Muhammad Muneer, more commonly known as S.M. Muneer, the patron-in-chief of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Monday.

In a statement, Abdul Wahab, the KATI spokesperson, confirmed the development.

Muneer held the position of chairman at Din Textile Mills Limited (Unit of Din Group of Companies), and was listed as vice-chair at MCB Bank Ltd, according to information available on the Din Group website.

Muneer received the ‘Sitara-e-Isaar’ and the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ in 2006 and 2007, respectively, by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his public services for the cause of humanity.

He was awarded an Honorary PhD degree (doctorate of philosophy) in January, 2009 by the Sindh governor.

Following the news of his death, Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi offered his condolences.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also offered his condolences.

Muneer was a former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), and member of the Board of Governors of IoBM and Greenwich University, Karachi.

Muneer was awarded the 'Life Time Achievement Award' by the President of Pakistan in 2012, and also the 'Life Time Achievement Award' the same year in the city of Markham (Canada).

Recently, he was awarded the 'Who’s who recognition of Achievement Award' in the field of Trade Politics by the National Council of Who’s Who Pakistan in Karachi on December 29, 2018.

Muneer's portfolio of positions included:

  • Director/CEO of Din Leather (Private) Limited

  • Director/CEO of Din Farm Products (Private) Limited

  • Director of Din Industries Limited

  • Vice Chairman of MCB Bank Limited

  • Fatimid Blood Foundation Board of Trustee

  • Board of Governors of College of Business Management (CBM) Karachi

  • Board of Governors of Greenwich University, Karachi

  • Board of Governors of Kidney Centre of Post Graduate Training Institute

  • Karachi Board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Lahore

Raja Shahbaz Nov 28, 2022 10:30pm
Inna lilahe waina elehi rajewon. A very respected and humble personality with high values towards business and country . We lost a gem of a person
Ashfaq Nov 28, 2022 10:35pm
He was a gem of a person who worked tirelessly for Pakistan
Arqum Malik Nov 28, 2022 10:36pm
Please accept our profound condolence in your hour of grief on this sad occasion. May ALLAH forgive him and rest his soul in peace and give you and your family the strength to bear the loss of your dearest person in life.
Bablu khan Nov 28, 2022 10:38pm
Ohooo inna lillahi wa inallah-e-rajion
