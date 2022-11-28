AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
Fawad says PTI leadership has ratified Imran's decision to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies

  • PTI leader says his party will no longer be part of the assemblies
BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 07:32pm
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the party leadership has ratified Chairman Imran Khan's decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the media outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, where the PTI leadership held its meeting, Fawad said the meeting decided that PTI will no longer be part of the assemblies, adding that both legislative assemblies will be dissolved by the next week.

He said Imran Khan will meet KP Chief Minister later tonight, and Punjab Chief Minister on Tuesday to take them into confidence regarding the decision.

He noted that PTI MPAs in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will also submit their resignation and their MNAs will approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for confirmation of their resignations.

"PTI will submit 567 resignations in total across assemblies," Fawad said, adding that the process for interim setup in provincial assemblies will begin shortly afterward.

More to follow.

