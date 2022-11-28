AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Stokes to donate match fees from Pakistan series to flood victims

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:20pm
Follow us

England captain Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-Test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods in the country, the 31-year-old said in a statement on Monday.

Millions of people in Pakistan have had their lives affected by severe flooding in recent months, with officials in the Asian nation estimating damage from torrential monsoon rains that have killed over 1,000 people at more than $40 billion.

“To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special,” Stokes said.

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people.

“The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal.”

The first Test starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday and England will be without fast bowler Mark Wood, who is nursing a hip injury that ruled him out of the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final and final in Australia this month.

“Mark’s not going to make the first Test squad unfortunately because of his injury,” head coach Brendon McCullum said.

“We expect him to be ready for the second Test and otherwise we’ve got a full squad to pick from.”

Cricket Pakistan England Ben Stokes Pakistan tour of england Pakistan flood

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Stokes to donate match fees from Pakistan series to flood victims

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.95 against US dollar

COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to PM, President Alvi

Pak Army’s ‘political quarantine’ will augur well for Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Oil prices erase 2022 gains as China’s protests spark demand worries

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests

Agreements with IPPs: DFIs underscore need for amendments

Read more stories