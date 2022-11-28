AGL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.28%)
LME copper may fall into $7,419-$7,542 range this week

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 01:01pm
SINGAPORE: LME copper may fall into a range of $7,419-$7,542 a tonne this week, as it has completed a bounce from the July 15 low of $6,955.

The bounce adopted a zigzag mode, consisting of three waves, with the wave C and the wave A almost equal.

This relation, along with the deep drop form the Nov. 14 high of $8,600, confirms a completion of the bounce and a resumption of the downtrend.

The wave B ended at $7,220, which works as a target.

Copper climbs on dollar weakness, gains capped by six-year high charges

A realistic target will be either $7,542 or $7,419. Resistance is at $8,062, a break above which could lead to a gain to $8,261.

copper price

