AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.78%)
ANL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.55%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.39%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.27%)
EFERT 80.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.78%)
FCCL 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.08%)
FNEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3%)
GGGL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.97%)
GGL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.01%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.5%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.17%)
LOTCHEM 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-7.88%)
OGDC 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.76%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.01%)
PIBTL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.7%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
TPL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.32%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.89%)
TREET 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.66%)
TRG 144.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.21%)
UNITY 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.03%)
WAVES 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.48%)
BR100 4,252 Decreased By -78.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 15,887 Decreased By -409.5 (-2.51%)
KSE100 42,297 Decreased By -606.8 (-1.41%)
KSE30 15,575 Decreased By -229.8 (-1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remains under Moscow control

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 11:55am
Follow us

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains under Russian control, the Russia-installed administration of the occupied Enerhodar city said on Monday, after a senior Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.

“The media are actively spreading fakes that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the (nuclear plant).

This information is not true,“ the Russian backed administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.

Ukraine nuclear boss says he sees signs Russia may leave occupied plant

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Monday that Ukrainian forces late last week destroyed six units of Russian military equipment and about 30 Russian servicemen were injured in fighting near Enerhodar.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. Many of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s workers live in the nearby Enerhodar city that has been under Russian occupation since the early days of the invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin moved in September to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine where his forces claim partial control in a move condemned by Kyiv and its Western allies as illegal.

Russia RUssia Ukraine war Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Comments

1000 characters

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remains under Moscow control

KSE-100 down over 650 points as market reacts to rate hike

Intra-day update: rupee drops marginally against US dollar

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China’s COVID protests fuel demand fears

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

Pakistan receives first batch of high-speed rail coaches from China

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

Read more stories