Federal minister visits Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi visited Pak-Afghan border of Kharlachi and Borki area of Kurram district on Sunday, where the border authorities briefed him on the border situation.

In a bilateral negotiation, the reopening of Pak-Afghan border was decided for kind of trade and movement.

Along with the federal minister, tribal elders, members of Anjuman Hussaini and Tehreek Hussaini, officials of district administration, law enforcement agencies and border were also present.

On the border, Sajid Hussain Turi led a Jirga between the tribal elders of both sides and agreed to resolve all disputes and differences through bilateral talks.

Before visiting the Pak-Afghan border, Sajid Hussain Turi held jirga with the elders of Turi, Bangash and other tribes of Kuram, members of Anjuman Hussainiya and Tehreek Hussaini at the deputy commissioner office of Kurram district where all issues related to recent clashes on the border were discussed in detail.

Addressing on the occasion, Sajid Hussain Turi said that people on both sides of the border have suffered irreparable losses due to war and terrorism and now it is time for both sides to play their role in establishing peace and stability in the region. He appreciated the tireless efforts of the leaders of the security forces, district administration, and members of bilateral Jirga that led to a ceasefire and opened the way for negotiations.

Talking to the Afghan tribal elders, Turi said that the tribes on both sides of the border are brothers and that the land disputes between the two should be resolved through a bilateral Jirga so that no such incident takes place in the future.

He said that earlier we had held jirgas and negotiations with the Afghan government on the land disputes, which need to be taken forward.

Tribal elders from both sides commended the visit of Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi to Pak-Afghan border and appreciated his efforts for peace in the region.

