PPP’s 55th foundation day celebrated

LAHORE: A large number of Pakistan Peoples Party workers attended the cake cutting ceremony at Bangash House, Shadbagh in connection with the 55th Foundation Day of PPP.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the ceremony was held at the residence of former MPA and member of PPP Federal Council Dr Zia ullah Bangash.

Speaking on the occasion party leaders vowed to stand committed to Peoples Party and to continue the mission of PPP founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The ceremony was attended by PPP workers and office bearers including Shakeel Mir Channi, Shahid Sulehri, Arshad Billa, Riaz Khan, Zulfiqar Babbu, Tariq Mayo and others.

