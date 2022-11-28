AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP’s 55th foundation day celebrated

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: A large number of Pakistan Peoples Party workers attended the cake cutting ceremony at Bangash House, Shadbagh in connection with the 55th Foundation Day of PPP.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the ceremony was held at the residence of former MPA and member of PPP Federal Council Dr Zia ullah Bangash.

Speaking on the occasion party leaders vowed to stand committed to Peoples Party and to continue the mission of PPP founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The ceremony was attended by PPP workers and office bearers including Shakeel Mir Channi, Shahid Sulehri, Arshad Billa, Riaz Khan, Zulfiqar Babbu, Tariq Mayo and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Pakistan Peoples Party PPP workers PPP’s 55th foundation day

Comments

1000 characters

PPP’s 55th foundation day celebrated

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories