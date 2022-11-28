MoU inked for setting up medical, dental colleges

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, and Peshawar General Hospital (PGH), Peshawar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue a program of scientific, technical, and educational collaboration in the exchange of ideas, skills, and techniques for mutual interest in the fields of medical education and research.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here at PGH. Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq vice chancellor of KMU, and Prof. Dr. Asif Malik, chief executive officer of PGH signed MoU by representing their respective organizations.

According to the said MoU KMU and PGH would also jointly establish the KP-School of Medicine (KP-SM) and KP-School of Dentistry (KP-SD in the near future.

Administrative control of KP-SM and KP-SD shall be with the Board of Governors (BOG) having equal members from both institutions with their own selection criteria of members. KMU shall be the degree-awarding body for KP-SM & KP-SD.

The BoG shall appoint a dean/ principal of KP-SM & KP-SD through an open competition from amongst the basic medical sciences faculty of KMU and clinical sciences faculty of PGH for the first three years term and then shall rotate the same between faculty of KMU and PGH.

The dean/ principal shall be responsible for both academic and administrative affairs and the academic affairs shall be run through the vice-principal (academic) and administrative affairs shall be run through the vice-principal (Admn).

The KP-SM and KP-SD shall be run by a curriculum committee led by the dean and members of faculty, students, and civil society.

The MoU elaborated that both parties shall share equal profit, i.e., 50% to KMU and 50% to PGH. Expenditure incurred under the development of basic medical sciences faculty as per the requirement of PM&DC/ PMC shall be borne by KMU and of clinical faculty by PGH.

The Admin and supporting staff shall be based at the premises of both KMU and PGH for the smooth running of KP-SM & KP-SD and the expenditure incurred shall be paid from the account of KP-SM and KP-SD. KMU shall provide a space for teaching and training basic medical sciences subjects, while PGH shall provide the infrastructure of the hospital with clinical training.

The MoU shall remain effective for ten years renewable with the mutual consensus of both parties.

