Meter reading: Fesco chief explains benefits of AMR use

Press Release Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr. Bashir Ahmad has said that convenience would result for Fesco consumers by transferring meter reading to modern technology (AMR) in Fesco region.

Major power consumers in the region are being shifted to Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMR) technology, which is yielding positive results. Fesco is working on a project to further expand the modern AMR system, which will be commissioned soon. He expressed these views on the occasion of a briefing given to him regarding AMR meters at MAPCO headquarters.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Mehrullah Yar was also present on this occasion.

CEO Fesco further said that Fesco (Faisalabad) is going to benefit from modern technology and Fesco consumers will also enjoy is fruit like MEPCO. Director Information Technology (IT) MEPCO Qaiser Abbas Naqvi gave a detailed briefing to CEO Fesco Engr. Bashir Ahmed and his team about AMR technology.

