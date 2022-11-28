Pak-US relationship

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar has stated the obvious. According to him, attracting the United States investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority.

During a meeting with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome recently, Dar reportedly said the incumbent government is focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors, highlighting the importance of long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship between Pakistan and the US. That country’s economic progress or development is strongly linked with country’s robust economic and political relationship with the US is a fact.

Successive governments have strictly adhered to this paradigm insofar as Pak-US bilateral relationship is concerned. However, the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had tried to stay away from this course owing to whatever reasons. Although it failed to do anything meaningful in order to achieve its objective, its action immensely soured this relationship, much to Pakistani nation’s chagrin.

The present government is correcting that mistake. In other words, it is trying to correct a bad situation its predecessor government had caused. In this regard, it is heartening to note that PTI has decided to make amends by revisiting its approach to the world’s sole superpower. It was better for PTI to arrive at this conclusion or decision late than not to arrive or do it at all.

Sajid Naqvi (Karachi)

