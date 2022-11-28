AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 28, 2022
USAID to provide wheat seed, fertilizer to flood-affected farmers

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
PESHAWAR: USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) and Agriculture, Livestock, and Cooperative Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will provide 743 tons of certified wheat seed and 1485 tons of fertilizer to 14850 flood affected farmers from Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, and Khyber Districts to ensure food security for current cropping season.

USAID-ERDA provided 1,900 bags (50 Kg each bag) of certified wheat seed and 3,800 bags (50 Kg each bag) of fertilizer to flood-affected farmers of Mathra, Shah Alam, and Chamkani, in Peshawar.

The USAID-ERDA assistance enables 1900 flood affected farmers’ families to cultivate wheat crops on their 1,900 acres of land during this Rabi season which will ultimately ensure food security through availability of sufficient wheat in the next harvesting season. USAID-ERDA will provide certified wheat seed and fertilizer to 12100 farmers from District Dera Ismail Khan and 850 farmers from District Khyber Districts during the month of November 2022.

This year intense rainfall in monsoon spells and flash-flood caused severe flooding across Pakistan. It has impacted the whole fabric of life, involving remarkable human losses, and tremendous damage to agriculture, livestock, shelters, and infrastructure. It forced the government to announce a flood emergency and call an appeal for humanitarian assistance.

On the request of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the USAID-ERDA decided to extend critical support to ensure food security in flood-affected Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. We are thankful to USAID for their support and assistance in a time of need. The flood devastations are beyond government’s approach.

“The farmers are the most affected segment and they need our assistance to cover their losses and get them back on track. USAID has been very kind in providing their assistance and we expect them that they will continue their support in rehabilitation of our farmers”, said Mohammad Israr Khan, Secretary of Agriculture.

USAID-ERDA in coordination with the Agriculture and Livestock Department earlier conducted a quick assessment of 1,900 affected farmers’ from three areas namely Mathra, Shah Alam, and Chamkani of District Peshawar, which were provided with Certified wheat seed and fertilizer. This support will ensure food security for affected population of Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

