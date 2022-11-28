AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
SAARC felicitates new COAS, Chairman CJCSC

INP Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
LAHORE: President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday felicitated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, he said ever since the creation of Pakistan, the Armed Forces have played a crucial role in ensuring its integrity and promoting nation-building.

He said in the early years, it was largely due to the professional competence and high morale of the Armed Forces and support of the people that they enjoyed thwarting Indian designs to destabilize Pakistan. He said The Armed Forces have always been at the forefront to assist in national efforts during man-made crises or natural calamities.

He said their role during the devasting earthquake in 2005 of 7.6 magnitude that struck the Himalayan region of Northern Pakistan and Kashmir, and other calamities was exemplary.

The sacrifices of military personnel in defending the border, braving the punishing weather and taking positions on the heights of Siachen or in the desert of Thar are a living proof of their dedication and professionalism he added.

He said whether it be natural disasters, earthquakes, flooding or forest fires, it is the Armed Forces that have played a significant role in mitigating the suffering of the people by providing immediate relief and assistance.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said In the recent years, realizing the importance of geoeconomics, the military leadership has been a major proponent of regional connectivity whether it be as a partner with China on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects or engaging with the US on bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

