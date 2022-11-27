AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Sports

Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2022 02:07pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
KANDY: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka as they looked to clinch the series in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The tourists, who won the opener in the three-match series, came in unchanged in Pallekele, where rain was expected in the evening.

Sri Lanka’s hopes of direct qualification into next year’s 50-overs World Cup were dented after their opening loss, with crucial Super League points on offer in the series.

Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka’s team to play Afghanistan

Hosts India and the seven highest-ranked other teams earn direct entry to the 2023 tournament.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, remain unchanged from their 60-run thrashing on Friday at the same venue.

Dasun Shanaka Hashmatullah Shahidi Pallekele Sri Lanka afghanistan ODI

