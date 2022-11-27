PTI-led govt failed to secure rights of KP province: QWP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed to secure the rights of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The PTI has been ruling KP for the last nine years, but it has been unable to safeguard the rights of the province,” he said while addressing a gathering at Watan Kor here.

On this occasion, workers of various political parties, including Nekzada, Shad Khan, Qareebullah, Mohammadzada, Amanat Khan, Shahabuddin, Ali Rehman, Ali Khan, Ahmad Jan, Bilal Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with their family members and supporters.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government was wasting the resources of the province on the useless long march. He asked the PTI leadership to shun the politics of agitation and work for the development of the country instead of creating anarchy.

He said the PTI government failed to plead the case of the province and secure the arrears of the net hydel profit from the centre. He said the PTI leadership was misguiding the youth and inciting them to resort to violence. “Imran Niazi failed to deliver when he was the prime minister, but he is unwilling to admit his failure,” he said, adding that he was now using the people to create unrest. He said that none of the promises Imran Niazi had made was honored; be it the creation of 10 million jobs or the establishment of five million houses. He said the PTI leader was good at deceiving the nation and taking U-turns, which was his only specialty.

The QWP leader welcomed the statement of the army chief that the establishment would no longer interfere in politics. He said this would establish a new tradition and help strengthen democracy in the country.

“It is now the responsibility of the politicians to pay heed to the political affairs and work hard to steer the county out of the prevailing crises,” he added. He expressed concern over the worsening law and order in KP and said the government should take steps to bring the situation under control. He said bad governance was also a failure of the PTI government.

