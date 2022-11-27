Excise IB arrests alleged narcotics supplier

PESHAWAR: Excise Intelligence Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a major breakthrough against drug mafia has arrested an alleged supplier of ice and heroin on Saturday.

The alleged narcotics supplier identified with the name of Khalil was allegedly involved in supplying ice and heroin to the students of educational institutions and youth at different spots of the provincial capital.

Excise Intelligence Bureau has launched a special crackdown against suppliers of narcotics to the students and their facilitators. In connection with the special campaign, under the supervision of the Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau, Majid Khan, Sub-Inspector Shabir Shah and Assistant Sub-Inspector, Pir Saad along heavy contingent of personnel carried out an operation against the alleged narcotics supplier, Khalil son of Noor Mohammad, resident of Tauheed Colony, Phandu Road.

