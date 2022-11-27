AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 27, 2022
Pakistan

Governor urges youths to participate in healthy activities

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that youth should participate in healthy activities like sports along with education.

While addressing the opening ceremony of 67th National Track Cycling Championship organized by Pakistan Cycling Federation at Nishtar Sports Complex Lahore on Saturday, the governor said sports play an important role in inculcating discipline and sportsman spirit as well as character building and positive thinking.

He said sports teach us that winning and losing is part of the game. The main thing is to show grace if you win and if you lose, accept defeat with dignity, and work hard to turn defeat into victory in future, he said.

The governor said that promoting sports activities among the youth is very important for a healthy society. He said that sportsmen learn spirit and discipline from sports, all these skills are beneficial for personal and professional life. He expressed the hope that the administration of Pakistan Cycling Federation will continue its dedication and passion for the development of this wonderful sport and organize more competitions.

Chairman Pakistan Cycling Federation Kokab Nadeem, President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary Punjab Cycling Association Adnan Ahsan Khan, officials of the federation and athletes from all over the country were also present in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also distributed medals to the winning players.

sports Muhammad Balighur Rehman healthy activities

