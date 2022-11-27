AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian palm oil futures rise

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

JAKARTA Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday on expectation of solid export data and as prices of rival oils increase, setting up the first weekly palm oil gain in three weeks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.14% to 4,086 ringgit ($916.14) per tonne in early trade, recouping some of the 1.58% loss posted a day earlier.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Exports of Malaysia’s palm oil products in the Nov. 1-20 period rose between 2.9% and 9.6% from a month earlier, data from cargo surveyors showed this week. The Nov. 1-25 exports data are expected to be released later on Friday or Saturday.

Palm Oil commodity palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures rise

Turkish companies urged to make investments

Govt plans to deregulate POL products’ market by 2027

Rice import: PM thanks Azeri President for 5-year tax holiday

PM welcomes prospects of ECO’s outreach to CARs

Suspected consignments, delinquent staff: FBR endorses DGI&I Sost’s enforcement action

Tax reforms recommendations to FBR: Supertax has successful large businesses: PBC

Energy conservation: stern measures on the cards

Payments to Google: SBP rejects allegations

Amin urges Dar to ‘direct’ SBP to make payments

FBR widens probe into tax record leak of COAS, family

Read more stories