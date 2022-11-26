AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 26, 2022
World

Ukraine president’s chief of staff says Russia ‘will pay’ for Soviet-era famine

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2022 02:19pm
KYIV: Russia will pay for a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33 and for its actions in the current war in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration said on Saturday.

“The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today’s crimes,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, using the Ukrainian name for the disaster.

Ukraine’s annual memorial day for the victims of Holodomor takes place this year on Saturday.

Ukraine grain harvest likely to fall sharply

In November 1932, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop.

Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months from what Yale University historian Timothy Snyder calls “clearly premeditated mass murder”.

Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Russia's invasion of Ukraine

