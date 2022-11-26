Alvi honours cricket team

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the performance of Pakistan Cricket Team during the T20 World Cup 2022.

He said that despite challenges, the national team showed leadership during the tournament and reached the final of the World tournament.

The president expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in honour of Pakistan’s Cricket Team on Friday. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, PCB chairman Rameez Raja, legendary cricketers of Pakistan, and foreign dignitaries.

Addressing the occasion, the president said that despite constraints and hardships our team was performing well against international teams in tournaments, which were regarded as a billion-dollar cricket economy. He said the way players motivated each other despite losing the game was remarkable.

He stated that most of the team players were young and we hoped that it would bring many victories in the coming tournaments.

The president said the whole nation owed its cricketing stars for their outstanding performance. “Cricket is an extremely popular game in Pakistan and a good performance by the team brings colours in the lives of all Pakistanis,” he said.

Rameez Raja said the only response to criticism was victory and that was always cherished. Captain of Pakistan team Babar Azam said it was the support of the nation that became their strength during such big tournaments.

