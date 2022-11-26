AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

City School, Google’s Tech Valley sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

KARACHI: To innovate in the education sector, Google has tied up with City School. Google’s Tech Valley signed a memorandum of understanding with City School to upskill the teachers and expose students to universal tools.

Umar Farooq, Head of Google’s Tech Valley, said that the agreement with the school will allow students to see technology from childhood. Modern style of education should be encouraged so that we can adapt to the coming time.

Speaking at the agreement ceremony, City School Regional Director Safia Qasim said that technology is available in our school, we want to see modern technology with skills in our classes under this agreement. She said to explore the digital world is the need of the hour, various schools will be taken towards Google-style education.

She said that the signing of the agreement between the private school and Google’s Tech Valley aims to familiarise the teachers and students with universal tools so that the standard given in other countries could also be given here.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Google education sector Umar Farooq Safia Qasim City School

Comments

Comments are closed.

City School, Google’s Tech Valley sign MoU

Policy rate hiked to 16pc to quell biting inflation

Alternative energy: PM urges Pak-Turkish collaboration

Jul-Oct period: Rs241.26bn authorised/disbursed under PSDP

Overnight reverse repo (ceiling) rate to be 17pc

FDFF creation: Cabinet approves Rs100m technical supplementary grant

Energy sector: ADB sending mission for proposed policy-based loan

Turkish cos to take up profit repatriation, taxation issues with PM

PM, Erdogan hold one-to-one meeting

Pakistan delays 500,000 tonnes of wheat tender to 30th

SPI inflation up 0.48pc WoW

Read more stories