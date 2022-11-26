City School, Google’s Tech Valley sign MoU

KARACHI: To innovate in the education sector, Google has tied up with City School. Google’s Tech Valley signed a memorandum of understanding with City School to upskill the teachers and expose students to universal tools.

Umar Farooq, Head of Google’s Tech Valley, said that the agreement with the school will allow students to see technology from childhood. Modern style of education should be encouraged so that we can adapt to the coming time.

Speaking at the agreement ceremony, City School Regional Director Safia Qasim said that technology is available in our school, we want to see modern technology with skills in our classes under this agreement. She said to explore the digital world is the need of the hour, various schools will be taken towards Google-style education.

She said that the signing of the agreement between the private school and Google’s Tech Valley aims to familiarise the teachers and students with universal tools so that the standard given in other countries could also be given here.

