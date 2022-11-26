AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Pakistan

Farewell ceremony for outgoing CJCSC held

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2022 04:13am
ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza’s farewell ceremony was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Nadeem Raza is retiring on November 26 after 41 years of illustrious military service. The farewell ceremony was attended by former CJCSC’s and senior officers of the tri-services.

In the farewell address, General Raza thanked Almighty for enabling him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities with honesty, justice and dignity.

He applauded the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces in defending the motherland, said the ISPR.

The outgoing CJCSC reiterated that the defence of the country is impregnable and gallant soldiers will not hesitate in making it even more formidable.

A smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented guard of honour to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on arrival at the venue.

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza will take over from Gen Raza after his appointment.

ISPR CJCSC Farewell ceremony General Nadeem Raza

