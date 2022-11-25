AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to create ‘safe zone’ in Syria

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2022 08:20pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday vowed to protect Turkey’s southern border with a “safe zone” in Syria after Ankara launched a barrage of air strikes against Kurdish fighters.

Erdogan has long sought to build a “safe zone” with a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles) inside Syria and repeatedly threatened this year to start a new military operation to achieve this goal.

Turkey’s military has conducted three offensives against Kurdish fighters and jihadists since 2016 and already captured territory in northern Syria, held by Ankara-backed Syrian proxies.

“With the security (zone) we are establishing on the other side of our border, we are also protecting the rights of millions of women and children,” Erdogan said during a televised speech to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

“God willing we will complete this (zone) along the border from the west to the east as soon as possible,” he added.

Following a bombing in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people and injured 81, Turkey launched a series of air strikes across parts of Iraq and Syria on Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups.

Turkey blamed the bombing on the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK is designated a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

PM Shehbaz urges Pak-Turkish collaboration in alternate energy

Kurdish groups deny any involvement in the Istanbul attack.

Turkey says the Kurdish YPG militia is allied with the PKK, which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Turkey launched raids Friday on Hasakeh in northeast Syria, held by the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), now the Kurds’ de facto army.

Erdogan wants the “safe zone” to include the Syrian Kurdish border city of Kobane, also known as Ayn al-Arab, which was captured by Kurdish YPG forces from jihadists in 2015 with the support of the United States.

Russia and the United States have, however, called for de-escalation.

Syria Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kurdish YPG militia UK based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey’s Erdogan vows to create ‘safe zone’ in Syria

SBP raises key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 16%

Analysts perplexed as SBP hikes key interest rate to 16% — highest since 1998-99

Challenging road ahead: Pakistan's economic growth projected to slow down to 2.1%: report

PM Shehbaz urges Pak-Turkish collaboration in alternate energy

PTI should postpone long march for security reasons: Rana Sanaullah

Long march: PTI receives conditional approval to hold rally at Faizabad on Nov 26

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.94 against US dollar

Google country director says 5G rollout will help Pakistan's tech ecosystem

SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

Read more stories