AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran blasts ‘useless’ UN rights probe into unrest

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2022 06:45pm
Follow us

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry has condemned a United Nations Human Rights Council decision to probe the Islamic republic’s response to unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Tehran had opposed holding the urgent council session on Thursday as requested by Germany and Iceland.

It “totally rejects” the resolution that was adopted to establish a high-level fact-finding mission, the ministry said in a statement late Thursday.

Iran has seen more than two months of demonstrations sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. She had been arrested for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Government officials have blamed the “riots” on “foreign enemies” in the West whom they accuse of inciting law-breaking.

The foreign ministry said Iran had already formed a national commission of inquiry involving legal experts and “independent representatives”.

“The formation of any new mechanism to examine the incidents over the past two months in Iran is useless and represents a violation of the country’s national sovereignty”, it said in a statement.

Iran “does not recognise the mission”, the ministry added.

UN rights chief’s offer to visit Iran met with silence

A broader-than-expected majority of the 47-member council backed launching the probe, with 25 votes in favour, 16 abstaining and only six countries – Armenia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Pakistan and Venezuela – opposed.

Tehran accused Germany and other countries which supported the resolution of making “false and provocative allegations about violating men, women and children’s rights, which Iran denies”.

“This resolution was made under pressure from certain political lobbies that depend on false information spread by anti-Iranian media,” the foreign ministry charged.

It decried a “strategic error by Germany and certain Western countries” and said “this blindness will be detrimental to their interests”.

During Thursday’s session, UN rights chief Volker Turk insisted that “the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end.”

Turk said more than 300 people had been killed since Amini’s death. He told reporters he had offered to visit Iran but had received no response from Tehran.

China Pakistan Germany United Nations Security Council Iran’s Foreign Ministry Mahsa Amini UN rights chief Volker Turk

Comments

1000 characters

Iran blasts ‘useless’ UN rights probe into unrest

Analysts perplexed as SBP hikes key interest rate to 16% — highest since 1998

Challenging road ahead: Pakistan's economic growth projected to slow down to 2.1%: report

PTI should postpone long march for security reasons: Rana Sanaullah

Long march: PTI receives conditional approval to hold rally at Faizabad on Nov 26

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.94 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkiye on two-day official visit

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza bids farewell to Joint Staff Headquarters

SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

Google country director says 5G rollout will help Pakistan's tech ecosystem

Saudi govt would support any Saudi bid for Manchester United, Liverpool

Read more stories