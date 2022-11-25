AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

De Bruyne admits Belgium frustrations, demands bravery against Morocco

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2022 06:24pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SALWA BEACH: Kevin De Bruyne called on his Belgium team-mates to be braver on Friday, insisting he also needs improve ahead of Sunday’s World Cup clash with Morocco.

The Red Devils scraped a narrow 1-0 win over Canada in their opening Group F game on Wednesday despite an unimpressive performance in which De Bruyne won a man-of-the-match award he then said he didn’t deserve.

During the game he was visibly annoyed with Belgium’s performance and only a Thibaut Courtois save from Alphonso Davies’ penalty stopped spirited Canada from taking an early lead.

“We can show more bravery, be better on the ball, and overall improve our performance, and individually it’s the same,” De Bruyne told reporters at the team’s beach-side training camp in the south-west of Qatar.

“I was on the level that the team was playing at, I was below average, I expect myself to be way better than that. That’s what I’m going to try and do in the next game.”

A victory over Morocco would secure them a place in the last 16, with striker Romelu Lukaku potentially an option from the bench after training with his teammates on Friday following a thigh injury.

“Romelu’s return will not change the way we play, but of course he is a top striker,” said De Bruyne.

“Romelu has not played for a long time now, but even if he can only have a few minutes, defensively they will be more scared.

Qatar drop goalkeeper for crunch Senegal clash

“He gives us a lot more options. His return will be a boost.”

Frustration

De Bruyne’s body language on the pitch against Canada showed his discontent and at one point he gestured to team-mate Toby Alderweireld to go away while appearing to remonstrate with Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

The 31-year-old says he understands his country can’t play like his club team Manchester City, but it still irritates him sometimes.

“We can’t play in the same way as Manchester City, as a national team you have to adapt to the players you have,” De Bruyne explained.

“Does it frustrate me sometimes? Yes, but I should show that less, although that is the perfection I strive for.

“I do know that my reactions are not always good. I also look for moments afterwards to make peace.

“Of course I also have to learn to show my reactions in a better way. Sometimes emotions are involved, but that is something I’m working on.”

“I get very agitated, I’m a perfectionist, I like to play good football, but I also know that I have to adapt to my team-mates and play with them and help them as much as possible.”

Earlier in the week Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension, news which pleased De Bruyne.

Canada Morocco Kevin De Bruyne FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

1000 characters

De Bruyne admits Belgium frustrations, demands bravery against Morocco

Analysts perplexed as SBP hikes key interest rate to 16% — highest since 1998

Challenging road ahead: Pakistan's economic growth projected to slow down to 2.1%: report

PTI should postpone long march for security reasons: Rana Sanaullah

Long march: PTI receives conditional approval to hold rally at Faizabad on Nov 26

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.94 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkiye on two-day official visit

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza bids farewell to Joint Staff Headquarters

SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

Google country director says 5G rollout will help Pakistan's tech ecosystem

Saudi govt would support any Saudi bid for Manchester United, Liverpool

Read more stories