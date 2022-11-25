CJCSC General Nadeem Raza bids farewell to Joint Staff Headquarters

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is retiring on November 26, 2022, after 41 years of illustrious military service, bade farewell to Joint Staff Headquarters on Friday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a special ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee paid tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of the armed forces, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

In his address, General Nadeem Raza thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities with honesty, justice, and dignity. He applauded the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces in defending the motherland.

The ceremony was attended by former CJCSCs and senior officers of the Tri-Services. A smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on arrival at the venue. General Nadeem Raza reviewed the guard of honour and March past.