SBP set to announce monetary policy shortly

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to announce the key interest rate shortly today with a majority of market participants expecting the central bank to maintain status quo at 15%.

Back in October, the MPC of the State Bank had maintained the key interest rate at 15%.

“The MPC noted the continued deceleration in economic activity as well as the decline in headline inflation and the current account deficit since the last meeting. It also noted that the recent floods have altered the macroeconomic outlook and a fuller assessment of their impact is underway,” the MPC was quoted as saying back then.

Since the last MPC meeting held in October, a number of key economic developments on the domestic front have taken place.

Previous MPC announcements

Inflation, current account deficit

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation registered a significant increase in October 2022 and clocked in at 26.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, primarily due to normalisation of electricity tariff, quarterly house rent revision, and higher perishable food prices.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased 4.7%, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation in the week ended November 24 recorded an increase of 0.48% due to an increase in prices of food items.

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) shrank by 46.8% during the first four months of this fiscal year (FY23) due to a lower import bill and marginal increase in exports.

Deficit during October alone clocked in at $567 million, which is 56% higher on a month-on-month basis.

Decline in the current account deficit comes as imports reduced by $2.7 billion (or 11.6%) and exports increased by $0.2 billion (or 2.6%) compared to Jul-Oct 2021, the SBP said.

Foreign exchange reserves and currency

Moreover, foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have declined to $7.83 billion as of November 18, 2022, according to latest data.

In the same period since the last MPC, the currency has been trading in a range between Rs218 and 224 against the US dollar.