PM Shehbaz urges Pak-Turkish collaboration in alternate energy

  • Wants to enhance investment cooperation between the two countries
BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 08:16pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for Turkiye and Pakistan to join hands for the production of solar, wind, and hydel energy to cut carbon emissions and open up new avenues of investment cooperation.

While addressing the launch ceremony of the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaiber, at the Istanbul Shipyard, the premier said it was high time the two countries transformed their ties into a strategic partnership as the world was “envious” of the relationship between two brotherly countries.

"Today, we are here to witness the launching of this wonderful ship that goes to explain in certain terms that Pakistan and Turkiye are deeply engaged in promoting our defence capabilities for peace," he said.

PM Shehbaz said visiting Turkiye always feels like a homecoming. "Turkiye is like my second home."

At the outset of his address, the premier said that the people of the sub-continent made humble contributions to Turkiye's freedom war in the 1920s, by donating whatever they had to their Turkish brothers.

"Little did our forefathers know that whatever humble contributions they are making for their Turkish brothers, will always be remembered and that Turkiye will always stand by Pakistan through thick and thin and will never hesitate to come to Pakistan’s rescue at every difficulty."

He lauded the leadership of President Recep Erdogan, saying his dynamic leadership had transformed Turkiye into a very modern society.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkiye for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Erdogan.

In a tweet, Prime Minister's Office wrote "Deputy Governor Istanbul, Turk Civil Military officials and diplomats of Pakistani Mission and Consulate received Prime Minister upon his arrival at the Istanbul Airport."

On his official account, PM Shehbaz wrote "being in Turkey feels like being home, overwhelmed by the warmth of our Turkish brothers and sisters."

"Our bilateral ties have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan. We are on course to unpack the full untapped potential of relationship," he said.

The PM will hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest.

The PM earlier visited Türkiye in May-June 2022.

"Being in Turkey feels like being home, overwhelmed by the warmth of our Turkish brothers and sisters," the PM tweeted earlier.

He said that the bilateral ties between the two countries have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan.

"We are on course to unpack the full untapped potential of relationship," PM Shehbaz tweeted.

PM to interact with Turkish businesspeople: FO

As per a press release by the Foreign Office (FO), President Erdogan and the PM will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory, FO said.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.

"The Prime Minister will interact with leaders of the Turkish business community.

"The President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will also call on the Prime Minister during his stay in Istanbul," FO said.

