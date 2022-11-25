AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the government is giving subsidy on tube wells to the farmers in flood-hit areas. While presiding over the review meeting on the implementation of Kissan Package on Thursday, the prime minister said the government would not tolerate any negligence in the implementation of Kissan Package. He further stated that the government is giving subsidy on tube wells to the farmers in the flood-hit areas.

In this difficult time, the government is providing all kinds of support to its farmers for the upcoming crop, added Shehbaz. The premier said the Gwadar port will be used for 50 per cent cargo of wheat and urea.

The full functioning of Gwadar Port is important for the development of Balochistan and all measures will be taken to activate the port, he said.

Govt urged to notify revised power tariff for tube wells

The meeting was informed in detail about the implementation of Kissan Package in a detailed briefing on the subsidy given to the farmers on tube wells as well as the facilities and assistance given to the farmers in the flood-affected areas for the next crop.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Dr Mussadik Malik, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, and relevant senior officials.

