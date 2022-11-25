Forex reserves fall by $134m

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $134 million to $7.825 billion during the week ended on November 18, 2022 due to external debt repayment.

According to the SBP data, released Thursday, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $13.645 billion as of November 18, 2022.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.819 billion on November 18, 2022.

