Nov 25, 2022
KE assured of full support on BRT project in Sindh

Press Release Published 25 Nov, 2022 06:40am
KARACHI: A meeting was held by at Commissioner Karachi office inviting CEO KE and team as well as the Government of Sindh’s Secretary Transport to discuss how to push the BRT project on fast track basis yesterday, where the Government of Sindh representatives and Commissioner Karachi assured their complete support to the utility.

Both teams discussed and agreed upon the technical and financial modalities of the project as well. Muhammad Iqbal Memon – Commissioner Karachi hosted while Mushtaq Sheikh – Additional Secretary Transport, and Capt Altaf Hussain Sario (R) – MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority, and Moonis Abdullah Alvi - CEO K-Electric and Amer Zia - Chief Distribution Officer were also present along with their teams.

During the meeting that occurred in a cordial environment, CEO K-Electric also shared the efforts made by the utility to bring the BRT Line project operational at its earliest.

On this occasion, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi said, “K-Electric has been a part of this great city for over a century, and we are deeply embedded in its very fabric. We are committed to Karachi and will go to any length to support its infrastructural upgradation.

BRT Line is an excellent project that will not only assist the citizens of this city in mass transit but will also reduce the load on roads, making it easier for utilities operating in the city to reach out to its consumers quickly. We are committed to supporting the completion of the project within it’s deadline and are making all efforts to achieve this goal while liaising closely with relevant government stakeholders.”

