Alvi meets Imran before signing summary on COAS appointment

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked President Arif Alvi to treat the summary on the appointment of Army Chief and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee as per law and the Constitution.

The President called on the former Prime Minister at his residence on Thursday to brief him about the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Till the meeting, Alvi had not signed the summary and he took the decision after concluding a discussion with Khan. PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders were also present during the meeting.

It may be mentioned that hours after receiving the summary from the Prime Minister, the President left for the provincial capital to meet the party chief. According to sources, the PTI Chairman asked the President to handle the summary as per the Constitution; “we have to abide by it”. He made it clear that they have no issue with any institution.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the meeting, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary briefed the media about the meeting. “The meeting lasted for 45 minutes between the President and the PTI Chairman who held discussions on the appointment of the senior army officers as well as constitutional, legal and political matters. Both the leaders reviewed the appointment of the new Army Chief from all angles,” he added.

He further disclosed that after the conclusion of the meeting, the President departed for Islamabad. “The President’s House will issue an official handout which will give details of the discussion that took place between the President and the PTI Chairman,” he added. He assured the people that all matters will be resolved within the ambit of Constitution.

Earlier, a medical team declared the former premier fit to travel after examining his wounds. While talking to the media after examining Khan, Dr Khalid Niazi said the wounds on the upper part of Khan’s lower right limb have almost healed, while the wounds on the lower part will take a week. “The plaster to support PTI chief Imran Khan’s fractured leg has been removed,” he added. He further said that doctors will fit braces on his leg on Friday and thus he will start walking again. “Khan will be able to travel after getting the brace fitted on his leg,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister called the PTI Chairman and discussed matters on current political situation.

Later in the evening, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry read his party’s declaration over the appointment of the new army chief.

He expressed hope that the new leadership of the armed forces would try to strengthen the democracy in the country. “The people of Pakistan expect from their armed forces to look into the internal matters besides dealing with external threats being faced by the country. Fresh general election was the way to bring the country out of the current crisis,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022