KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 62,883 tonnes of cargo comprising 30,377 tonnes of import cargo and 32,506 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 30,377 comprised of 16,532 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,109 tonnes of Chickpeas, 7,181 tonnes of DAP & 4,555 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 32,506 tonnes comprised of 20,471 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 11,935 tonnes of Barite Lumps.

Nearly, 4722 containers comprising of 1035 containers import and 4687 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 215 of 20’s and 410 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 563 of 20’s and 175 of 40’s loaded containers while 118 of 20’s and 1328 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only ship namely, ST Mary has berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 1-04 ships namely, Cosco Thailand, Cape Fulmar, Devashree and KMTC Dehli have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray and Lilstellaleft the Port on Thursday morning, while an oil tanker ‘Southern Anoa’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.A Cargo volume of 121,223 tonnes, comprising 77,483 tonnes imports cargo and 43,740 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,506` Containers (988 TEUs Imports and 2,518 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Torm Troilus’ carrying ‘Palm oil’ is expected to take berths at LCT on Thursday, 24th Nov- 2022, while a containers ship ‘Express Athens’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022