Nov 25, 2022
Employers' Federation of Pakistan: Message from Ismail Suttar, President EFP

Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:51am
TEXT: The EFP as an apex body of employers/business community in Pakistan is playing an important role in advocacy and lobbying to promote the interest of industry in the area of Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety, Health and Well-being (OSHW), Skills Development, Women Empowerment, and SMEs Development and has been organizing Annual Signature events including OSHW, Employer of the Year Award, HR Conference & Awards, Excellence Award for Women Empowerment, and Exporter Recognition Award.

For the first time, EFP also organized two important events at the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 in February 2022 “Women Empowerment Seminar and Investment Forums on Tourism Industry and Minerals to Chemicals Sectors of Pakistan”.

Realizing the need, the EFP expanded its scope from labor management to addressing the economic issues and challenges faced by the business community through the EFP’s Economic Council. The Economic Council has been extensively working to improve the EFP visibility as the voice of manufacturers of Pakistan by conducting research in important areas of Pakistan’s economy such as mines and minerals development, tourism and hospitality industry, and other areas to highlight new driving areas of economic growth.

In view of its importance, EFP hosted its consecutive 9th Employer of the Year Award to acknowledge and recognize the best practices of the corporate sector. The Award Ceremony was held at Hotel Movenpick Karachi on the 27th of October 2022, in which around 31 organizations from multiple sectors were awarded for their exceptional performances and responsible business practices in areas of Human Resource Management, Skill Development, Occupational Safety and Health, Industrial Laws Compliance, Corporate Social Responsibilities, Inclusivity, Women Empowerment, and Sustainable Development Goals.

We are committed to continuingto promote and recognize companies for demonstrating high standards in their operations and lifting industry-wide practices to global par and this is essential for our industry to comply with international standards to be able to compete in the global market.

