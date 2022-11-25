AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Employers’ Federation of Pakistan: Agriauto Industries Limited (AIL)

Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:50am
TEXT: Agriauto Industries Limited is part of the prestigious House of Habib. The company is one of the leading automotive components manufacturer in Pakistan having a wide range of products, serving all major original equipment manufacturers (OEM) like; Toyota, Suzuki, Honda Car, Honda-Motor-Cycle, Yamaha Motor Pakistan, Millat Tractors & Al-Ghazi Tractors. In addition to having a vibrant presence in After Market all major locally assembled and imported vehicles running in Pakistan.

It is a public limited company incorporated in 1981 and quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Agriauto’s products include Shock Absorbers, Struts, Power Window Regulators, Door and Hood hinges, Catalytic Converters, as well as sheet metal stamping parts including Door Impact Beams, Instrument Panel, fuel tank etc. The Company also supply Steering Boxes and Camshafts to tractor segment, and Pipe Fork and Front Fork Assembly in the two-wheeler segments.

Company has technical collaboration agreement with leading international companies such as KYB Corporation – Japan, Gabriel Ride Control – USA and AISIN – Japan, Ogihara Thailand, Shiroki Japan & Sannou Riken Japan. This adds to thecompany’s technical versatility and human resource enrichment to world class standards.

Company’s Vision is to be “A world class manufacturer and supplier of high entry barrier automotive components providing competitive returns to all stakeholders”.

Agriauto is committed in making its Vision a reality. The strategic aim of the company is to be the best Corporate Citizen, providing best Employee Care, being a low cost producer, Maintaining Number 1 status in Market Share, customer satisfaction and Product Technology along with competitive return on investment to all stake holders.

In order to meet the customers growing expectations, company continually invests in modernizing and expanding its manufacturing facilities. An Electrophoretic Deposition Paint (EDP) facility was commissioned in 2020 and an Auto Chrome facility is also planned to be developed. Agriauto Stamping company (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) has also initiated a Press line expansion plan which will improve process efficiencies.

Agriauto has the distinction of being a flag barrier of successful adoption of Japanese managerial practices in the Auto Vendor Industries. Company in collaboration with their technical partners continuously arrange training for its management to understand the ethos of “Kaizen & 5S”.

Corporate social responsibility is embedded in to company’s core business strategy. It is believed that what is good for the people is good for the business. The company continues to spend 1% of its PBT over community welfare and development initiatives. The company’s objective is to support the local community and the welfare of all its stakeholders.

