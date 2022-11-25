NKATI chief for immediate action against occupation mafia

KARACHI: President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) Faisal Moiz Khan, while expressing concern over encroachments in the industrial area and increasing illegal activities of the occupation mafia, has urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to take immediate action against the mafia.

Moiz said that the encroachments in the North Karachi industrial area were continuously increasing, and the occupiers don’t feel any fear in establishing encroachments on the main roads. This was causing delays in the supply of raw materials to factories as well as shipment of goods from export industries to ports, he added.

NKATI president said: “Several requests were made to the administration to end the encroachments, but no steps were taken to end the encroachments in practice, nor were any warnings given to the perpetrators of the encroachments. Due to which the industrial community is facing severe difficulties as the delivery of raw materials to the factories and delivery of other products including export goods are also getting delayed due to which they are facing losses.”

He appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain to issue directives for eliminating the encroachments and also issue orders to the relevant institutions for immediate action so that industrial activities can continue without interruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022