Minister promises development of infrastructure in PQIZ

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari has assured the business community that infrastructure would be developed in the Port Qasim Industrial Zone in order to boost economic activities at the port.

He said so while speaking at a seminar and networking session organized by Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry (BQATI) here at a local hotel.

The seminar was well attended by business community, Counsel Generals of Indonesia, Malaysia and Iran, Chairman Port Qasim Authority and others.

Sabzwari also assured the industrialists that affluent treatment plant would be installed at Port Qasim, adding that government is committed to support industry for economic development. He also said that shipping policy would also be amended to make it more business friendly. He said government is striving hard to create job opportunities at country’s ports.

He said solar powered streetlights would also be installed in the premises of Port Qasim Industrial Zone.

Earlier in his presentation, BQATI president Abdul Rasheed Janmuhammad said it has now become imperative to carry out dredging and widening of the main PQA Channel to meet the requirements of terminal operators for deeper draught vessels and to meet the competitive challenges.

To which, the maritime minister responded that Some $2250 million are required for the dredging of the ports channel and government has shortage funds to take up this project.

Rasheed Janmuhammad further said, in view of two LNG terminals are already operating and more in pipeline so it is also imperative to have an alternate channel to accommodate more traffic.

He also sought improvement on availability of electricity, gas, water, sewerage and telecommunication facilities.

Mian Mohammad Ahmed, Patron in chief BQATI also spoke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

