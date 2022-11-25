AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Nov 25, 2022
Dastgir, Dutch envoy discuss power sector issues

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny de Vries called on federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest with him.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the initiatives of his government to enhance the share of renewable energy in the energy mix of Pakistan.

The minister said that the government had completed the repair work of electricity infrastructure in flood-affected areas in a record time. He said that all the future energy projects would be renewable energy-based.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan is keen to develop cleaner and environment friendly sources of energy.

He further added that Pakistan is introducing policy of wheeling of electricity which would allow power producers to sell electricity to any local business entity instead of central power purchasing agency.

He also informed that Pakistan is investing heavily to enhance the transmission capacity of the country removing all bottlenecks and excavating new transmission lines.

The ambassador apprised that several Dutch companies were interested to invest in the projects of solid waste energy. He said that the Dutch companies had great expertise to effectively use domestic and agriculture wastes to produce electricity which was claimed to be cheaper.

The minister expressed his strong desire in the exchange of technology and expertise in the field of generation of electricity through solid management.

The minister has said that the government has completed the repair work of electricity infrastructure in flood-hit areas in record time.

