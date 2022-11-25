Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 24, 2022)....
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.81886 3.81729 3.81886 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 4.04357 3.91071 4.04357 0.09038
Libor 3 Month 4.75729 4.67429 4.75729 0.17088
Libor 6 Month 5.22529 5.08200 5.22529 0.24325
Libor 1 Year 5.63886 5.46486 5.66643 0.38238
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
