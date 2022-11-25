AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 24, 2022)....
Published 25 Nov, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (November 24, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.81886   3.81729   3.81886   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       4.04357   3.91071   4.04357   0.09038
Libor 3 Month       4.75729   4.67429   4.75729   0.17088
Libor 6 Month       5.22529   5.08200   5.22529   0.24325
Libor 1 Year        5.63886   5.46486   5.66643   0.38238
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

