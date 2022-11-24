AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar steadies as investors cheer Fed’s dovish signal

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 07:58pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday as lower oil prices offset a dovish signal on the pace of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

World shares touched a two-month high and the U.S. dollar swooped towards a three-month low against a basket of major currencies after minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting, released on Wednesday, pointed to a slower pace of U.S. interest rate rises from next month.

The Bank of Canada has already downshifted the pace of its rate increases but is likely not done yet with tightening, money market data shows.

Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3350 to the greenback, or 74.91 U.S. cents.

It stuck to a tight range of 1.3329 to 1.3362 ahead of what is likely to be thinner than usual North American trading conditions with U.S. financial markets closed for Thanksgiving.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was down 0.7% at $77.41 a barrel as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply.

Once burning-hot Canadian house prices are expected to tumble a total 17.5% from their peak in a slowdown already well under way, according to a Reuters poll of market experts.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve along with lower yields for major European bond markets.

The 10-year touched its lowest level since Aug. 19 at 2.907% before recovering slightly to 2.928%, down 4.5 basis points on the day.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar steadies as investors cheer Fed’s dovish signal

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $134mn, stand at $7.83bn

Rupee falls marginally, settles at 223.92 against US dollar

Saudi to host China-Arab summit in early December

Pakistan does not face any risk of default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Hubco takes legal action against CPHGC encashment notice

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

Pakistan ‘treading path’ to launching its own digital currency: SBP

Oil drops as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

KSE-100 closes with marginal gain ahead of COAS appointment

President House to issue 'official handout' on COAS appointment today: Fawad

Read more stories