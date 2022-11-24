AGL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
Brent oil to revisit Monday low of $82.31

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 12:05pm
Brent oil is expected to revisit its Monday low of $82.31 per barrel, probably after a moderate consolidation above the support of $84.28.

The deep fall on Wednesday was driven by a wave e, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from the Nov. 7 high of $99.56.

A falling trendline points at an aggressive target of $78.30.

A realistic target will be $82.31, near $82.35.

This target will be confirmed when oil breaks $84.28.

A bounce may be limited to $86.13. On the daily chart, oil is making its third attempt to break $83.63.

Oil prices hit 10-month low on OPEC+ production boost report

It is generally observed that the third attempt is mostly likely to achieve something, no matter how strong the barrier is.

Once oil breaks $83.63, it is expected to fall more towards $57.95-$67.75 range, which engulfs the 61.8% retracement of $63.02.

Brent crude oil

