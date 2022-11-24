Indonesia rescuers race to find dozens missing after quake

CIANJUR: Indonesian authorities deployed heavy machinery, helicopters and thousands of personnel Thursday in a desperate effort to locate dozens trapped in rubble by an earthquake that killed 271 people, as hopes faded to find survivors.

Some have been pulled alive from the hulk of twisted metal and concrete in dramatic rescues in the town of Cianjur in West Java, including a six-year-old boy who spent two days under the wreckage without food or water.

Officials said around 40 people are still missing and believed trapped, including a seven-year-old girl, as rescue efforts were delayed by hammering rains and aftershocks.

But the rescue of the young boy Azka alive, captured on video, gave relatives and rescuers a dash of optimism.

“Once we realised Azka was alive everybody broke into tears, including me,” 28-year-old local volunteer Jeksen Kolibu told AFP on Thursday. “It was very moving, it felt like a miracle.”

In the worst-hit district of Cugenang, scores of rescue workers drilled on Thursday through big slabs of concrete and removed roof tiles at a destroyed house where they believed a young girl was buried as her distraught mother watched on.

The parents of seven-year-old Cika gave locations to rescuers for the delicate rescue mission, believing she was playing outside the house when the quake struck.

“She was playing outside, I was cooking in the kitchen, suddenly the earthquake happened, so fast, only two seconds, my house collapsed,” her mother Imas Masfahitah, 34, told AFP at the scene.

“My instinct tells me she is here because she liked playing here,” she added, referring to the house of the girl’s grandmother across the street from the family home where the search is focused.

“Whatever happens I will try to accept it.”

Sastra Winata, a firefighter involved in the rescue, said workers feared she was “running and was buried, we found some motorbikes buried here.”

‘Pray for us’

The death toll from the Monday earthquake is expected to rise further with 2,000 people wounded, some of them critically, and at least two villages still cut off.

Officials cited reports that villagers in the two hamlets had no means of calling for help.

Thousands of emergency workers were using excavators to break through blocked roads to access the villages and deploying helicopters to drop vital aid to people still trapped there.

The rescue operation is expected to continue beyond the 72-hour window – viewed as the best period to find victims alive.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur again on Thursday, and said 39 people were believed missing in the district of Cugenang alone.

“This afternoon, we will concentrate on this spot,” he told reporters.

National disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) chief Suharyanto said bad weather had hindered the rescue effort the day before.

Many homeless

More than 22,000 houses were damaged, leaving many homeless in the town without adequate supplies.

Some have put up signs asking for help, while others held cardboard boxes to beg for donations after losing everything.

Another fear for residents made homeless and officials is a second disaster.

Indonesia is vulnerable to landslides and flash floods in the rainy season, which has already begun and peaks in December in West Java.

Indonesia’s meteorology agency said rivers could be blocked by landslides or rubble and spark flash floods in Cianjur.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Monday’s tremor was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.