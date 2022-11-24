AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 79.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 80.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
MLCF 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
OGDC 73.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PAEL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
PIBTL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.91%)
TREET 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 147.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.38%)
UNITY 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 2.9 (0.07%)
BR30 16,252 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
KSE100 42,892 Increased By 12.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,816 Increased By 6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea slams South Korea’s Yoon, warns sanctions will fuel more hostility

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2022 09:45am
Follow us

SEOUL: North Korea on Thursday denounced Seoul’s push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang after its missile launches, calling South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration “idiots” parroting the United States, state media KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, warning sanctions and pressure would add to the North’s “hostility and anger.”

South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was reviewing independent sanctions on Pyongyang. It said sanctions on the cyber sector were among those considered in case the North pushes ahead with a nuclear test.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of ballistic missile launches this year.

For months Washington has said North Korea could conduct a nuclear bomb test, the first since 2017, at any time.

“If they think that they can escape from the present dangerous situation through ‘sanctions,’ they must be really idiots as they do not know how to live in peace and comfort,” Kim Yo Jong said in the statement, calling Yoon and his government a “running wild dog” with a bone given by the United States.

South Korea’s unification ministry, handling inter-Korean affairs, issued a statement over the “deplorable” comments targeting the South Korean leader.

Kim’s daughter reveal shows dynastic dream for North Korea

“We express a strong regret over (the North’s) attitude attempting to shift the blame on us … when the current tension on the Korean Peninsula was caused by North Korea’s repeated missile provocations,” the ministry said in the statement.

The United States has urged the United Nations Security Council to hold North Korea accountable for its missile tests in one voice, as the 15-member body has been split on how to deal with Pyongyang in recent years.

Although both China and Russia backed tighter sanctions after Pyongyang’s last nuclear test in 2017, in May they vetoed a US-led push for more UN penalties over its renewed missile launches.

China Russia North Korea Pyongyang Kim Yo Jong United Nations Security Council North Korean missiles

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea slams South Korea’s Yoon, warns sanctions will fuel more hostility

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Tenure of chambers’ office-bearers: NA panel approves new amendment to TOA

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Telecom sector: Ministry takes up WHT issue with Finance Division, FBR

PSMA says there’s no sugar shortage in country

Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

Read more stories