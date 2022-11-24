AGL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.56%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
OGDC 73.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
TREET 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 147.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.51%)
UNITY 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,331 Increased By 4.6 (0.11%)
BR30 16,255 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
KSE100 42,893 Increased By 12.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,813 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tenure of chambers’ office-bearers: NA panel approves new amendment to TOA

Mushtaq Ghumman Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 09:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce Wednesday “scrapped” amendment on the commencement of tenure of elected office-bearers of Chambers, approved during the last Joint Sitting of Parliament through a Private Members Bill, tabled by Senator Salim Mandviwala.

Presided over by Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, the Committee approved an amendment to “The Trade Organization Act (amendment Bill), 2022 (Government Bill)” moved by Aslam Bothani MNA, to increase the tenure of office-bearers of FPCCI and other Chambers to two years (from one year), to be effective from January 1, 2023, which implies affectivity of amendment will be prospective.

The Committee has also approved other amendments which are of a procedural nature. Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar and Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui briefed the Committee members about objectives of proposed amendment and its benefits, as the Committee members were not clear on its effectiveness date.

Commerce Ministry stated that on October 11, 2022, Senator Salim Mandviwala presented a Private Member Bill with the scope to amend the Trade Organisations Act (TOA) 2013 in the joint session of the Parliament which was approved.

It was published in the official Gazette on November 2, 2022 and has now assumed the status of an Act. The Private Member Bill also addressed the tenure of the office-bearers of TOs (and is effective from January 1, 2022) but now the remaining changes have been proposed by the Government.

Trade Organisations (Amendment) Bill 2021 okayed by Senate body

The Committee also discussed and approved “The Trade Dispute Resolution, Bill 2022,” which has already been approved by the Cabinet Committee on disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) and the Federal Cabinet.

Commerce Ministry representative Umar Dad Afridi briefed the Committee that presently there is no law in Pakistan which settles the disputes of exporters. Imports & Exports (Control) Act, 1950 addresses the disputes of foreign importers with Pakistani exporters only. State prosecutes Pakistani exporter in favour of his/ her foreign buyer (section 5(8(1). Secondly, there is only one option under this law: dispute settlement that is under litigation.

He maintained that if the draft law is passed by the parliament, Pakistani exporters would be able to file their claims or complaints in the country against their foreign respondents. Arbitral Award obtained in Pakistan will be enforceable in any member countries (167) which has ratified UN Arbitration Convention.

Section 63 of the draft ADR Bill, once enacted, will repeal section 5 of I&E Control Act 1950, which deals with export trade dispute and will introduce ADR of a UN standard.

Dispute resolution options under new law are as follows: (i) negotiations; (ii) conciliation/ mediation; (iii) arbitration; (iv) determination; (v) suit in commercial bench of High Court; and (vi) right of appeal.

Besides other, the meeting was attended by Barrister Usman Ibrahim, Shaista Pervaiz, Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Aslam Bothani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly FPCCI Khursheed Ahmed Junejo Salim Mandviwala Trade Organization Act

Comments

1000 characters

Tenure of chambers’ office-bearers: NA panel approves new amendment to TOA

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Telecom sector: Ministry takes up WHT issue with Finance Division, FBR

PSMA says there’s no sugar shortage in country

Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

Read more stories