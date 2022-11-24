AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Ronaldo banned for two matches, fined £50,000

AFP Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two matches and fined £50,000 ($60,000, 58,000 euros) for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan’s hand at Everton, the Football Association said Wednesday.

Ronaldo, now a free agent following his release by Manchester United on Tuesday, was involved in a flare-up with a 14-year-old boy following the Red Devils 1-0 loss away to Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on April 9.

He was cautioned by Merseyside Police, while the FA also charged the Portugal forward with improper conduct.

Cristiano Ronaldo Football Association Merseyside Police

