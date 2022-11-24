AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
ANL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 79.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 53.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
GGGL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.35%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TPLP 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.29%)
TREET 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
TRG 146.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.69%)
UNITY 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
WAVES 10.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
BR100 4,327 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 16,250 Increased By 22.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 42,880 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 17.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

Sohail Sarfraz Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Systemic Risk team of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been engaged in compiling daily and fortnightly risk statistics reports on stock market trading.

The SECP report on the Systemic Risk Management of the stock market, the SECP’s Systemic Risk team prepares a daily and fortnightly risk statistics reports tracking important market data including settlement positions, leverage, volatility, concentration, and speculation and also macroeconomic indices in addition, daily forward-looking stress and reverse tests are carried out, an internal model, to assess the robustness of margins and other resources of clearing house. The SECP’s Systemic Risk Wing (SRW) also conducts comprehensive market research analysis on the current developments, risks and threats to the financial markets which is being shared internally with the policy departments’ heads on a regular basis, the report said.

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Reforms have been introduced in Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Products to make the more efficient and attractive to investors and market participants. These reforms enable mutual funds, Issuers, market participants and Investors to utilize their idle securities for enhancing returns on their portfolio investments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP SRW stock market trading

Comments

1000 characters

Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

Flood recovery plan critical to supporting discussions: IMF

Rs965bn revenue collection target set for Dec

Tenure of chambers’ office-bearers: NA panel approves new amendment to TOA

Payment for imported coal: HSR approaches PD for early forex approval

OMCs’ HSD premium: ECC directs PD to develop certification mechanism

Top military appointments: Coalition partners put their weight behind PM

FBR concedes collecting significant amount of revenue thru power bills

Telecom sector: Ministry takes up WHT issue with Finance Division, FBR

PSMA says there’s no sugar shortage in country

Read more stories