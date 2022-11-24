Stock trading: SECP wing compiling risk statistics reports

ISLAMABAD: The Systemic Risk team of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been engaged in compiling daily and fortnightly risk statistics reports on stock market trading.

The SECP report on the Systemic Risk Management of the stock market, the SECP’s Systemic Risk team prepares a daily and fortnightly risk statistics reports tracking important market data including settlement positions, leverage, volatility, concentration, and speculation and also macroeconomic indices in addition, daily forward-looking stress and reverse tests are carried out, an internal model, to assess the robustness of margins and other resources of clearing house. The SECP’s Systemic Risk Wing (SRW) also conducts comprehensive market research analysis on the current developments, risks and threats to the financial markets which is being shared internally with the policy departments’ heads on a regular basis, the report said.

Reforms have been introduced in Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) Products to make the more efficient and attractive to investors and market participants. These reforms enable mutual funds, Issuers, market participants and Investors to utilize their idle securities for enhancing returns on their portfolio investments.

