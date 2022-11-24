AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Ninth Global Forum of UNAOC: Pakistan calls for ‘Global Action Plan’ to counter surge in Islamophobia

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for chalking out a ‘Global Action Plan’ to counter the alarming surge in Islamophobia at the Ninth Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), said the Foreign Office.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar addressed the 9th forum of the UNAOC, being hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco in the city of Fez on November 22-23, 2022.

In her statement, the minister articulated Pakistan’s perspective and concerns about the growing problem of religious intolerance, discrimination, Islamophobia and violence worldwide.

She highlighted the importance of continued and robust inter-religious, inter-civilizational and inter-faith dialogue as a catalyst to promote peaceful co-existence, mutual understanding, and harmony.

The Minister of State particularly drew attention towards the state-driven discrimination, hostility and phobia directed against Muslims and Islam, and the ensuing climate of impunity for such heinous acts. She urged that given its pervasive and widely documented impacts, it was time for the international community and the United Nations to formulate an action plan to meaningfully address the insidious phenomenon of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

The UN Alliance of Civilizations was created in 2005 in response to tensions between the Muslim world and the West in the aftermath of 9/11. One of its core objectives is to advance mutual respect for all cultures, traditions and religious beliefs.

The 9th Forum is being held under the overarching theme of “Towards an Alliance of Peace: Living Together as One Humanity”. As member of the UNAOC Group of Friends, Pakistan has been actively contributing in advancing the Alliance’s mandate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

