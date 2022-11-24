AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PDWPP approves two development schemes

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of School Education and Irrigation Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 31,851.172 million.

These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services (GRADES) at the cost of Rs. 31,350.000 million and construction of residential colony at Batapur on BRBD Link Canal and improvement of facilities at Canal Colony Thokar Niaz Beg at the cost of Rs. 501.172 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

