Punjab cabinet committee wants monthly revenue plans

LAHORE: The Ministerial Committee of the Punjab Cabinet has directed all the provincial departments to submit their monthly revenue plans to the finance department.

This direction was issued by provincial Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari. He was presiding over the committee meeting, attended by other members. The purpose of the meeting was to review the revenue collection, both tax and non-tax.

Secretaries from the concerned departments were also present in the meeting. It was informed to the meeting that the Punjab Revenue Authority has surpassed its tax revenue for the month of October while the department of excise and taxation collected 41 percent and Board of Revenue 31 percent of their tax targets.

