CM announces plan to restore sports activities in colleges

Recorder Report Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
LAHORE: Announcing to hold sports tournaments in colleges to promote healthy activities in society, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Wednesday that sports activities in the colleges should be a regular feature.

The CM chaired a meeting to review steps relating to the promotion of higher education according to international standards.

The meeting decided to restore sports activities in the colleges while deliberating upon the proposal to give financial autonomy to the colleges.

Adviser to CM Aamir Saeed, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, secretary higher education department and others were present.

The CM maintained that reforms would be introduced for transparent utilization of funds in the universities.

The legislation would also be enacted to hire consultants from local universities. Alongside this, an IT wing would be established to provide necessary facilities in colleges and to identify the non-availability of facilities, the CM added.

