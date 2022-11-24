China to continue supporting Pakistan in agri research: CG

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General to Lahore Zhao Shiren has assured that China would continue supporting Pakistan, especially in the field of agricultural research for evolving new high-yielding rice seeds to push the production upward to meet the ever-growing population.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Guard Agricultural Research and Services, a leading Pakistani Agricultural company on Wednesday.

Talking to Chairman of Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association and CEO of the company Shahzad Ali Malik and others, Zhao stressed the need for further strengthening the cooperation in agriculture sector and entering into more joint ventures for research on modern scientific lines to boost yield per acre in Pakistan. He said Pakistan must take advantage of agricultural achievements made by the Chinese private sector.

He said there is a vast scope of investment in the agricultural sector. He said China is proud that the Guard Agricultural Research and Services evolved the first-ever hybrid rice seed with the collaboration and joint ventures of Chinese counterpart Longping Hi-Tech Industry.

